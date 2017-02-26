Driver hospitalized after crazy crash in Waynesboro, Va.

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — An SUV crashed into a home in Virginia overnight before landing on top of another parked vehicle.

It happened in Waynesboro Saturday night.

Investigators say the SUV went airborne, hitting the parked car and slamming into the house.

No one was home or in the other vehicle at the time of the incident.

The driver of the SUV is currently in the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

