Community gives back to Petersburg Professional Firefighters Association

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Fire Department has been well known for its recent financial troubles. Today, members of the community were able to give back to the men and women who sacrifice their lives for them.

8News reporter Tracey Smith was there when the owner of The Halligan Bar and Grill, along with Michael Brigati, the author of The Fire Thieves, donated $1,000 that they raised from food and book sales to the Petersburg Professional Firefighters Association at a ceremony Sunday.

8News spoke with Daniel Macaluso, with the PPFA who expressed his gratitude.

“These jurisdictions, these lines, they have no real boundaries when it comes to the generosity of people,” Macaluso said. “They see people in need and our firefighters in need thirty miles away and they step up and are willing to help.”

