4 displaced in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people and their dog were displaced Sunday night in a house fire in a neighborhood off of Powhite Parkway in Chesterfield County.

According to fire officials, they got the call about the fire in the 900 block of Marblethorpe Avenue around 5:55 p.m.

When they arrived they found heavy smoke pouring from the roof.

Fortunately, everyone, including the dog, was able to escape the house safely. No injuries were reported from the scene.

Despite the heavy smoke, thee good news is no injuries and no fatalies are being reported @8NEWS — Tracey Smith (@TraceySmithTV) February 26, 2017

Fire officials said that 5 units were dispatched to help contain the fire, and that it was marked under control within about thirty minutes of their arrival.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.