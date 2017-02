RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Black History Month program was held Saturday morning in Richmond.

Members of George Wythe High School’s Class of 1974 gave a presentation at the event along with Descendents of Nat Turner’s Legacy Minister Torlecia Bates and Mark Person.

The event took place at Second Baptist Church on Broad Rock Boulevard in Richmond.

