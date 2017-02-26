8News & Feedmore host Zestfest to help feed the hungry

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tonight 8News partnered with Feedmore to host Zestfest 2017.

8News’ own Juan Conde was the emcee for the night’s festivities.

No one left hungry Saturday night after Zestfest 2017. It was all for the benefit of Feedmore – the local organization that makes sure our own neighbors here in Richmond never go without a warm meal.

8News spoke with Douglas Pick, the CEO of Feedmore.

“Feedmore is the core hunger-relief organization for Central Virginia,” Pick said. He described the atmosphere at Saturday night’s event as “festive, exciting, loving, caring; Just a wonderful example of Richmond at its best.”

Nearly 500 guests were able to sample great food from nearly 20 different local chefs. Feedmore volunteers say money raised from the event is put to good use.

8News spoke with Feedmore volunteer Diane Campbell.

“I actually go out and deliver meals on wheels to some of the people,” Campbell said. “Sometimes you are the only person that they will see all day. They’re very grateful for the experience and it helps a lot of people that are in need.”

Aside from the price of admission, money was also raised through silent and live auctions. Feedmore organizers say events like Saturday night’s are what Richmond is all about.

“We think it’s citizens helping citizens, so we have over 20,000 donors who provide the funds for these other citizens,” Pick said. “For the 200,000 of them who aren’t sure where their next meal is going to come from. It speaks volumes about our community.”

