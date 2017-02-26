Police: 2 people injured in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police report that two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in the 1100 block of Rome Street.

This is near the intersection with South West Street.

Police said that they got the call about the incident around 5 p.m. and when they arrived they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police sources confirmed that one victim was shot in the leg and that the other was shot in the neck. However, the source said that neither injury appears to be life threatening.

While no suspect information has been given at this time, police did say that they are following up on suspect leads.

