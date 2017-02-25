Storm damage: Severe weather moves through Central Virginia Saturday afternoon

richmond-hail

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorms moved through Central Virginia Saturday afternoon, leaving behind a wake of hail and damaged trees.

Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were in effect off and on for much of the afternoon after 2 p.m.

Fortunately, it seems that the damage was minimal other than the effects of the hail.

Many viewers sent videos and photos of what they saw.

Lisa Green Cook sent this video of hail falling in Amelia County:

Here is more video from Bobbie Thompson in Amelia County:

8News took some video of hail falling in Scott’s Addition in Richmond:

8News also took some video of hail falling outside the studio in North Chesterfield:

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

