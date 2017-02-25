Storm damage: Severe weather moves through Central Virginia Saturday afternoon

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorms moved through Central Virginia Saturday afternoon, leaving behind a wake of hail and damaged trees.
Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were in effect off and on for much of the afternoon after 2 p.m.
Fortunately, it seems that the damage was minimal other than the effects of the hail.
Many viewers sent videos and photos of what they saw.
Viewer created photos of storm aftermath 2/25/17
Viewer created photos of storm aftermath 2/25/17 x
Latest Galleries
-
Chesterfield convenience store crash
-
One year later: Woman who lost loved ones in Waverly tornado moves forward
-
One year later: Woman who lost loved ones in Waverly tornado moves forward
-
One year later: Woman who lost loved ones in Waverly tornado moves forward
-
One year later: Woman who lost loved ones in Waverly tornado moves forward
-
Family members remember Waverly victims
-
Family members remember Waverly victims
-
Family members remember Waverly victims
-
Ellwood Thompson’s Security Breach
-
Henrico County Middle Schoolers read to first-graders
Lisa Green Cook sent this video of hail falling in Amelia County:
Here is more video from Bobbie Thompson in Amelia County:
8News took some video of hail falling in Scott’s Addition in Richmond:
8News also took some video of hail falling outside the studio in North Chesterfield:
Richmond Severe Weather 2/25/2017
Richmond Severe Weather 2/25/2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Chesterfield convenience store crash
-
One year later: Woman who lost loved ones in Waverly tornado moves forward
-
One year later: Woman who lost loved ones in Waverly tornado moves forward
-
One year later: Woman who lost loved ones in Waverly tornado moves forward
-
One year later: Woman who lost loved ones in Waverly tornado moves forward
-
Family members remember Waverly victims
-
Family members remember Waverly victims
-
Family members remember Waverly victims
-
Ellwood Thompson’s Security Breach
-
Henrico County Middle Schoolers read to first-graders
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.