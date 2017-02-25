Richmond Kids Expo happening Saturday at Richmond Raceway Complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Parents looking for something to do with their kids this weekend should check out the 14th Annual Richmond Kids Expo.

More than 100 vendors will be set up at the 14th annual Richmond Kids Expo.

The vendors will offer products, family-friendly entertainment, games and activities. The Virginia Victory Games is sponsoring an “operation kidsafe’ booth where little ones can have their photos and fingerprints taken and more.

“When anything happens, god forbid, with your children you have a document to hand to the police in the time of need,” Diane Raihle, the founder of the Richmond Kids Expo said. “So the document gives a bio of the child.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. today at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

Check here for ticket prices and a full list of exhibits.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.