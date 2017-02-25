Red Cross called to help after fire overnight in East Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire officials report that the American Red Cross was called to help after a family’s home was burned overnight.

Officials said that the fire happened at a home around 1 a.m. Saturday morning in the 2400 block Carmine Street in East Richmond.

Fire personnel were able to arrive quickly and put out the fire, and as a result, no one was injured during the incident.

