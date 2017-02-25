Positively Richmond: Local girl scouts hold bake sale to raise money for Henrico Humane Society

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two local girl scouts held a bake sale recently to raise money for the Henrico County Humane Society.

Stella and Maya sold cupcakes made by a volunteer named Lauren as part of the “Love me for Credit” program.

This gave students the opportunity to get community service hours.

