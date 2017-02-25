Police investigating separate burglaries near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating two burglaries that occurred near VCU’s campus Friday night.

According to an alert issued by VCU Police, the two burglaries occurred in the 700 and 800 blocks of Catherine Street. In both incidents, police say the suspect or suspects gained entry through an open window.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the community. Police have increased patrols in this area. Richmond Police are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime can contact the VCU Police Department at (804) 828-1234 or Richmond Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

