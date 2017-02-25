One dead in shooting near Naval air station in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot near Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach Friday night, according to police dispatchers.

A spokeswoman with Oceana says security responded to a request for assistance on the base around 10:15 p.m. She says a NAS Oceana security officer encountered an adult man and fired his gun. The man, who has been identified as a U.S. Navy Sailor, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The man’s identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dam Neck Road and Drakesmile Road at 9:56 p.m. for a hit-and-run accident. Officers made contact with the victim. No injuries were reported. While they were investigating, they say they saw property damage to NAS Oceana gate 2. Officers contacted base security. The hit-and-run is under investigation.

It’s not clear if the two incidents are connected or not at this time. However, the hit and run suspect’s vehicle was described similarly to the sailor’s, according to Jennifer Colaizzi, a spokesperson for NAS Oceana.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

