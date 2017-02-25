Missing 7-year-old Newport News autistic boy found safe

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency dispatch has confirmed that a 7-year-old boy that went missing Saturday afternoon was found safe.

According to dispatch, the boy went missing around 2:39 p.m. He was last seen in the 700 block of Pinckney Court.

The boy is autistic, dispatch says.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

