Fundraiser held for the family of assistant fire chief who recently died

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fundraiser was held Saturday morning for the family of an assistant Hanover County Fire chief who recently passed away.

Henri Moore passed away from cancer earlier this month.

Today, the boys on the “Hanover Crush” baseball team hosted a flapjack breakfast at the Applebees in Mechanicsville.

The breakfast cost participants $10 per person and all proceeds went to the Moore family.

