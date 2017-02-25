Down on their luck Richmonders treated to dinner fit for a king

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of down on their luck Richmonders received the red carpet treatment Saturday night at an event put on by several local churches.

The churches put on a dinner fit for kings and queens for the local homeless and at-risk populations.

8News’ Nakell Williams was there.

Andrea Rustin says tonight was a once in a lifetime experience for her.

“We don’t even know how the flier got in our building,” Rustin said. “I am just thankful they took the time out to do this. They did not have to do that.”

It was an evening of elegance laid out for the less fortunate by the faith community.

8News spoke with organizer Christina Perera who said that they traveled near and far to get people to the event.

“We went to the highways and bi-ways and we brought in people off the streets,” Perera said. “The event was targeted toward at-risk people, so homeless and survivors of domestic violence.”

Perera, with the support of Harvest Renewal Church, Radical Love and Mechanicsville Christian Center Church and a host of other sponsors picked up people from shelters across the region to bring them to the event which was held at the Robinson Theater for a seat at the king’s table.

“We just wanted to feed the best food we could give them and the best atmosphere and the best linens and the best worship and just really pour out the love of God on them,” Perera said.

Rustin said she’s eternally grateful for the generosity of the 80 volunteers that pulled this together.

8News spoke with Michael Young, a child volunteer at the event.

“I liked being with people that needed help and I liked helping them,” Young said.

The event was a special gift to those in need that Perera said she hopes others will pass along.

