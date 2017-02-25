Colonial Heights students give back to the community

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights High School today encouraged their students to give back to their community.

They hosted their annual Volunteer-a-thon.

Each school club sponsored a different room where students could volunteer their time.

The students made mattress pads for the homeless, decorated pillowcases for the Children’s Hospital and even packed more than 10,000 meals to feed the hungry all around the world.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.