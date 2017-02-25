Archaeologists looking into clues about now-famous slave at Monticello

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Crews at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello home are finding new clues about a now-famous slave who lived on the plantation.

Historians say Sally Hemings was the mother of several of Jefferson’s children. Researchers say these clues are crucial to learning more about Monticello.

“It’s really important to restore a space where she and her children lived to help tell a story that’s more about her,” Gary Sandling, with The Jefferson Monticello, said. “Specifically, to understand who she was as a person, to know something about her life.”

In recent weeks, archaeologists have found toothbrushes, buttons, bones and a stove on the property. They are hoping to restore the area completely by spring of 2018.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.