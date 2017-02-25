8News At the Box Office: New Movies for 2/24

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A trip to meet the ‘rents turns into something much darker and more sinister in “Get Out.” Daniel Kaluuya stars as the boyfriend who gets a whole lot more than he bargained for. The thriller costars Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener. The film, written and directed by comedian Jordan Peele, is rated R.

“Collide” stars Nicholaus Hoult as a man on the run after a heist. He turns to a drug kingpin, played by Ben Kinsley, to help protect his girlfriend (Felicity Jones). The high-octane thriller co-stars Anthony Hopkins. It’s rated PG-13.

For the kids this weeked: “Rock Dog.” The animated adventure finds a faithful mountain sheep dog who dreams of rocking out but music is forbidden because it would be a distraction for the working dogs. The film stars the voices of J.K Simmonds, Lewis Black and Kenan Thompson. It’s rated PG.

“Get Out” is expected to win the box office this weekend.

It is sitting at 100 percent at rotten tomatoes which means all of the reviews on the website are positive. Very few films have ever earned that distinction.

How much money will it make?

We will check those box office numbers Monday morning on “Good Morning Richmond.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.