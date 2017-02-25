400 customers’ power restored after car crashes into electric pole in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Over 400 Dominion customers were without power overnight Friday into Saturday in Henrico County after a crash on Darbytown Road.

The outage happened as a result of a car running into an electric pole.

No people were injured in the crash, but Dominion was on the scene for several hours working to make the repairs.

The power returned at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

