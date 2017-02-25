2 critically wounded in wreck at Richmond intersection

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were critically wounded following a two-car crash in Richmond’s Near West End early Saturday morning.

The wreck occurred shortly after midnight at the intersection of Patterson and Malvern Avenue. Police say a minivan and a car were involved in the crash.

Two individuals were transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.

The intersection will be closed for several hours as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.