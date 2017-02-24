Randolph-Macon baseball takes first loss of season 13-3

The following comes directly from Randolph-Macon:

ASHLAND, Va. – Junior Rick Spiers (South Chesterfield, Va./Matoaca) went 3 for 4 with one RBI as the sixth-ranked Randolph-Macon baseball team lost to New Paltz 13-3 Friday afternoon on Hugh Stephens Field at Estes Park.

The Yellow Jackets (6-1) started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Freshman Ryan Duphorn (Erial, N.J./Paul VI) drew a leadoff walk, stole second, and scored on a base hit to right by sophomore Jeff Butler (Chesapeake, Va./Western Branch) to give R-MC a 1-0 lead.

The Hawks put up one in the second and four in the third to take a 5-1 lead. The Yellow Jackets got one back in the bottom of the third as Butler ripped a double to left and scored on a single by Spiers to make it a 5-2 ballgame.

R-MC added a run in the sixth junior Joseph Tuzzolo (Newport News, Va./Menchville) had a one-out single, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error to make it 5-3.

New Paltz put the game away with six unearned runs in the seventh and added a pair in the ninth.

Butler had two hits, a run and an RBI for the home team.

Randolph-Macon is scheduled to play Alvernia at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hugh Stephens Field at Estes Park. Prior to that game, New Paltz will face Alvernia at 10 a.m.