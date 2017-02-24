Police: Suspect robbed woman of groceries in Food Lion parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Police need your help identifying a suspect that robbed a patron in the parking lot of a Food Lion grocery store in Prince George County on Friday.

The incident occurred today around 1 p.m. at the Food Lion located in the 4000 block of Prince George Drive. According to police, the victim placed her granddaughter into the car when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect, described as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound black male who appeared to be 17-20 years of age, first asked the victim for money. When she declined, the suspect brandished a knife and demanded merchandise that had been purchased in the store.

Police did not specify how much merchandise was stolen.

The suspect fled the area in what was described as a tan Ford SUV. The victim and her granddaughter were not injured during the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact Prince George County Police Department at (804)-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804)-733-2777

