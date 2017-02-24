Police: Richmond daycare worker arrested for pinching children in her care

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a Richmond daycare worker accused of pinching children in her care.

Maria Lynn West, 50, of the 300 block of S. Allen Ave., has been charged with two counts of Simple Assault for pinching children, all between the ages of three and five, at All Saints Apostolic Church in South Richmond.

Police say the charges were brought Feb. 15.

RPD detectives ask anyone who may have other information about this case to call Family Crimes Detective Janet Mills at (804) 646-6734 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “iTip” followed by your tip.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.