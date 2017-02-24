Peeping Tom suspect is no stranger to police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU students are breathing a sigh of relief after learning VCU police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for three peeping Tom incidents on West Franklin Street last November.

8News has learned he has a lengthy criminal past.

Detectives arrested Richard Flowers II on three counts of peeping into a dwelling. Police say he was caught on tape. They say VCU camera footage shows him peeking through a window at a residence.

“You don’t know what these men do, if it’s just a peeping tom,” VCU Student Shyanne Lewis said.

8News did some digging into Flowers’ past and found he has a rap sheet that dates back to 2001. He’s been in and out of prison on charges ranging from breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony to eluding police.

“That they found him and got him helps me sleep easier at night,” Lewis said.

“I am just thankful to VCU police,” added VCU student Rachel McLaughlin.

McLaughlin and other students been on edge. Over the past 15 months, there have been more than half a dozen reports of a peeper in and around VCU. Fliers warning students even started appearing around campus last year.

A victim, who’s identity we are protecting, opened up to 8News about a terrifying experience in November of 2015.

“I rolled and someone had been standing outside my window,” she told 8News. “I was just scared and yelled for my roommate.”

VCU Police tell 8News Flowers is still under investigation and they’re not ruling out a possible connection to the other peeping Tom incidents.

“I think it’s creepy,” McLaughlin said. “I feel like everyone deserves their privacy and to know that’s being violated on campus with a bunch of teenagers, It’s just freaky.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.