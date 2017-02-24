New shuttle service coming to Virginia Capital Trail

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve been itching to try out the Virginia Capital Trail but are afraid you may not have the stamina to make the entire trip, help is on the way.

“Currently the trail has been open about a year-and-a-half and it has gotten a ton of traffic, from bikes, walkers, runners,” said Cheyenne Burnham, co-founder and owner of the newly-founded Cap Trail Bike Shuttle. “But the problem is, if you want to do the whole 52 miles or even the 25 miles to Upper Shirley Vineyards, it’s just the process of getting back.

“So we’re trying to alleviate the hassle. You can just do 25 miles or cycle longer than you normally would and be able to and put your bike on safely and comfortably get back to your car and your starting point.”

The shuttle will be welcomed addition to the trail for riders like Dwayne Chandler who may live outside the city or far from the trail.

“This is a good idea for people like me who live a long way from the trail and have to bike a few miles just to get to it,” Chandler said.

The shuttle service will begin in April and make three stops along the trail. If there is a demand, another van shuttle could also be added to the route.

