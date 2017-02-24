Nearly 200, including Richmond Community Hospital without power after driver hits utility pole

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Nearly 200 customers are without power in Richmond Friday morning after a driver hit a power pole Thursday night.

Richmond Fire told 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante that around 11 p.m., a driver struck a power pole on Nine Mile Road and 27th Street, knocking out power in the area. The driver is OK.

Richmond Community Hospital was among the 200 customers affected by the power outage. Hospital representatives said the hospital was on backup generators until power could be restored. Richmond Fire said patients may have to be moved if the hospital is without power for a long period of time.

Dominion Power crews said they hope to restore power by 8 a.m.

This is a developing story.

37.540047 -77.408129