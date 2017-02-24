Man arrested in connection with Chesterfield County Circuit Court bomb threat

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man Friday who they say made a bomb threat at the Chesterfield County Circuit Court.

Detectives arrested Christopher Starnes, 26, who is from Chesterfield County and charged him with threatening to bomb or burn an establishment, which is a Class 5 felony punishable with a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The charge stems from an incident that happened Feb. 21 after a suspect called in a bomb threat at the Chesterfield Circuit Courthouse.

Starnes is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail and is due in court again April 11 at 8:30 a.m.

