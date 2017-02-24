MadeInRVAJr: Varina HS grad’s cake pop business booming

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Young entrepreneur Destiny Graham believes she was destined to do what she is doing.

She’s been running an in-home bakery for the last 8 years — since she was 12.

“At the age of five I believe I was always being groomed to be a leader, to be an entrepreneur and to be successful in life,” she said. “Once I found my passion in baking, I used the things that were being instilled into me along with my passion and I decided to take a leap of faith.”

She started out simply making cakes, but when cake pops hit the scene, she saw an opportunity for growth.

“With the high demand for them, my business flourished. I changed my name to Destiny’s Pops and, as they say, the rest is history,” she said.

Now, she makes a variety of sweets for everything from birthday parties to bridal showers.

Destiny says she expresses herself through her creations. She can whip up chocolate-covered treats, dessert bars, homemade cookies and her new “cake in a jar.”

Her treats come in several shapes, sizes and colors, but they all have her touch.

“I just like the fact of being able to personalize it myself like with my own brand,” she said. “I have this new logo with my face on it, so I love to be able to like stamp it with the brand.”

Graham has had good luck with finding customers. She says she originally started making pops for only friends, family and classmates, but many people are now discovering her through her website.

“I didn’t have to go out there and find them. They found me. I have had orders all over the Richmond area.”

Graham says her mom has been a huge support system. She helped Graham get involved in classes focused on business planning and leadership. The single mom also taught her that the sky is the limit — no matter your age.

It’s a message Graham is passing along to others.

“I want to let other young girls know that, no matter your circumstances, no matter your family upbringing, or your environment, that you can achieve anything that you put your mind to,” she said. “That dream, that idea, that thought — it can be a reality for you, as long as you have faith.”

Graham doesn’t want to stop with her in-home bakery. She has bigger dreams for the future.

She says in the next five to ten years, she’d like to open Destiny’s Cafe. It would feature more than just sweet treats in an upscale yet relaxed atmosphere.

Right now, Graham is studying at Radford University. She’s considering a move closer to home so she can continue studying business while running her own business full time.

