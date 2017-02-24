Lee Bridge reopening; gas leak deemed not a threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire officials just marked the situation under the Lee Bridge under control, and as a result are in the process of reopening the bridge.

Fire officials said that the incident turned out to be a small gas leak from the valve on a train car which was contained.

As a result, officials determined that there was no threat to the surrounding area and people are being allowed to return to the area.

The Lee Bridge spans between South Belvidere Street and Cowardin Avenue and passes over Belle Island.

Officials closed the bridge temporarily as they waited for representatives from Norfolk Southern to arrive to determine the extent of the leak.

8News spoke with Richmond Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Armstrong about the situation.

“The incident is under control, no threat or danger,” Armstrong said.

