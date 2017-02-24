Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for culprits behind stolen car fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Hanover Fire Marshal’s Office worked a car fire Feb. 20 involving a vehicle which was later determined to be stolen.

The fire happened in the 19000 block of Landora Bridge Road. It was later determined to have been stolen from Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The vehicle was a silver 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with a Maryland registration.

Anyone with information about this incident or observed anyone in the area on this date, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

