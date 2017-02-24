Florida man claims dog shot sleeping girlfriend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A man in Jacksonville, Florida claims a dog shot his sleeping girlfriend in the leg Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Local media station WTLV reports that police were called to the home just before 11:30 p.m. regarding a shooting involving a 25-year-old woman.

The man said he was sleeping next to her when Diesel the dog woke him up.

WTLV reports that the man walked into the bedroom with the dog ahead of him. At that point, the man saw a flash and heard a bang.

The man thinks Diesel jumped on a nightstand where his gun was sitting and it went off, according to the police report.

He called 911 and put a towel on his girlfriend’s bleeding leg.

The woman said she was awakened by a throbbing pain and didn’t realize she had been shot.

