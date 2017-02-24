European grocery store chain to begin hiring in Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Lidl, the German no-frills supermarket chain, is set to begin hiring in Virginia for some of its first stores in the U.S.

The chain announced Thursday that it would begin hiring 800 store associates for locations in 12 Virginia cities.

Spokesman Will Harwood tells the Free Lance-Star (http://bit.ly/2mcPiKd ) the hires will take place over the next four months in 12 Virginia localities, including Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Hampton, Norfolk, Richmond and Virginia Beach.

The company says wages for associate positions will start at $12 an hour plus health benefits and a 401k retirement plan with matching contributions.

