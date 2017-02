Driver slams into convenience store in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is injured after smashing into a Chesterfield County convenience store late Friday morning.

Chesterfield Fire says crews responded to The Orange Market at 11:24 a.m., located in the 9500 block of Newbys Bridge Road, for a vehicle into the building.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one inside the building was injured.

