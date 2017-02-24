Chesterfield County holds 28th annual Black History Month celebration

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County hosted its 28th annual Black History Month celebration on Friday, February 24.

Guests included former Education Secretary Anne Holton, keynote speaker and Virginia State University President Makola Abdulla as well as six scholarship winners from Chesterfield high schools.

8News Anchor Juan Conde helped emcee the event.

