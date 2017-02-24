Adopt a Furry Friend: Mardi

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Mardi.

The one-year-old female is very energetic and in search of an active home where she will be the only pet.

The Richmond SPCA says she’s well around older children but may have too much energy for small kids.

Mardi is very smart and enjoys training time to work on focus and practicing the commands she knows, including “sit,” “drop,” and “wait.”

She has been given a scholarship for a training class at the Richmond SPCA that her adopters can use to continue her training and encourage this clever dog’s love of learning.

Her name may inspire thoughts of parades during the Mardi Gras season, and Mardi is a native of New Orleans who came to Richmond to find a lasting, loving home.

Adopt her today at the Richmond SPCA.

