8 Questions with Juan Conde: Michelle Lorde

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to another installment of 8 Questions with Juan Conde, where we will find out what makes people in our great community tick. Juan asks his guests to answer just eight questions about their business, their life, and their time here in Richmond.

This week’s guest is Michelle Lord, Vice Chair of The Richmond Food Co-op.

The member-owned, full-service grocery store is scheduled to open in this summer at 1200 Westover Hills Boulevard. Its mission is providing affordable, local, and sustainable options for the community. Michelle tells Juan how the co-op works, how to get involved, and how co-ops can provide quality nutrition to area families at fair prices.

Click here for more webisodes of 8 Questions with Juan Conde.

Do you know someone who is doing great things in your community? Nominate them to take part in 8 Questions with Juan Conde.

<a href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/w1mlpet1vzdj07/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" target="_blank">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.