VCU Police arrest man, charge him with peeping into a dwelling

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police arrested a man in Richmond Thursday and charged him with three misdemeanor counts of peeping into a dwelling.

VCU Police said they arrested Richard T. Flowers II of Richmond in relation to three incidents that happened on West Franklin Street in November 2016.

Using VCU camera footage, VCUPD connected one suspect to three different peeping incidents that happened Nov. 1, 4 and 9. In each incident, the male looked through a window at a residence on the 1000 block of West Franklin Street.

Officers arrested Flowers early Thursday and transported him to the Richmond City Justice Center.

Anyone with information pertaining to these (or other) crimes can contact the VCUPD non-emergency line 24/7 at (804) 828-1196. VCU students, faculty and staff can download the LiveSafe safety app for free on a smart phone and submit tips, screen shots, photos and videos directly to VCU Police; tips are monitored 24/7.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.