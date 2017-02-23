Police investigating after man shot in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Richmond’s northside early Thursday morning.

Police say a call for shots fired came in at 12:21 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Avenue near the Washington Park area.

About 20 minutes later, a man was dropped off at VCU Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

The man is expected to be OK.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to please call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.