Police ID 2 killed in Henrico County murder-suicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating the deaths of two adults who were found dead inside a home in Henrico County’s west end as a murder-suicide.

Police said they responded to a suspicious death at a home in the 5400 block of Westbourne Drive at roughly 2:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived and found two people dead inside.

Henrico police investigating crime on westbourne drive 2 adult victims dead police NOT looking for suspects. pic.twitter.com/nlm6A3ccrP — JCosten8News (@JCosten8News) February 23, 2017

The victims have been identified as 63-year-old Garland Lee Elgin and 30-year-old Kimberlee Anne Wood. Police believe Elgin was the murder victim.

Police are still actively investigating and ask anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

