Pedestrian struck on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was struck on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Iron Bridge Road near Shoremeade Road.

All EB lanes on Iron Bridge Rd. near Shoremeade Rd. will be closed for at least two hours after pedestrian was struck by car. pic.twitter.com/nbZabeHdxz — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) February 23, 2017

The pedestrian received serious injuries and was transported to VCU Medical Center.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene.

Crews say the cleanup is expected to take two hours. All eastbound lanes remain closed.

