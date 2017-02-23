MadeInRVAJr: “Chopped Junior” champion from Moseley turns winnings into growing business

MOSELEY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been a little more than a year since Claire Hollingsworth won Chopped Junior on the Food Network.

The big prize? $10,000 — though Hollingsworth will be the first to tell you, after taxes, she took home about $8,000.

The 11-year-old Midlothian Middle School student considers herself a food scientist.

“Being a food scientist to me means that I like to cook, but I like experimenting with food more than I like to cook,” she said.

She’s also an entrepreneur.

Hollingsworth took her winnings from the competitive cooking show and set herself up for success.

“I chose to invest in my business because I thought that having a business and winning Chopped Junior would really get me out there,” she said.

She launched Claire’s Cooking Lab.

On the website, she sells the cooking-related items she’s created — like a knife made specifically for small hands, her Rocket Rub and her Supernova Seasoning.

One day she hopes to see her seasoning on the shelf at a store like Kroger or Wegmans.

“I would just go bananas because it would be so exciting for me to see something I know that I made,” she said. “It would be crazy.”

Something Hollingsworth helped make will soon be available at Sugar Shack.

She and the owner’s daughter, Eden, recently created the “E-Claire” donut, which includes one of Claire’s special seasonings.

Claire is also working on a cookbook and dreams of having her own show where she would simplify recipes to just a few ingredients.

“I like to cook with whatever I have around the house,” she said.

Claire recently added #GSD stickers and magnets to the shop on her website. #GSD stands for Get Stuff Done.

“It’s about the entrepreneurial mind, the fortitude to start, to keep going and then finishing!” according to her site.

To check out Hollingsworth’s site and shop, click HERE.

All this week, 8News anchor Evanne Armour is highlighting young people doing big things. Her series wraps up Friday with budding entrepreneur Destiny Graham. She started a business in middle school and now she’s studying business in college, hoping to make it a lifelong career. She takes Evanne inside her kitchen to show her how she creates Destiny’s Pops. See that story on Good Morning Richmond and 8News at 9.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.