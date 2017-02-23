Juvenile in custody after social media threats made against New Kent County schools

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile was taken into police custody Thursday night after allegedly making multiple threats via social media against New Kent Middle and New Kent High School.

According to the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the threats were sent to a number of students indicating that they should not be at school Friday.

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the threats shortly after 7 p.m. and interviewed several people before arresting a juvenile subject at approximately 8 p.m.

After consulting with school officials, the sheriff’s department has elected to provide extra security on school grounds Friday.

No other information has been released at this time.

