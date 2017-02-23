James River hires Bobby Henderson to take over football program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — James River High School has hired Monacan assistant coach Bobby Henderson to take over the football program.

Henderson is the younger brother of Monacan Head Coach Jim Henderson, who has coached the Chiefs for four seasons. Bobby Henderson has been Jim Henderson’s assistant for the last three years. Bobby and Jim are two of four Henderson brothers, all coaches. Oldest brother Trace is an assistant at William and Mary and Michael, between Bobby and Jim, is a retired wrestling coach.

The Hendersons’ father Herman Henderson has been an assistant with Jim at Monacan and also at Hopewell, which is where the Henderson boys grew up learning to coach football from their father.

As members of the old Dominion District, James River and Monacan play each other every year, meaning next season Jim and Bobby will be on the same field once again but on opposite sidelines.