Former student assaults Reynolds Community College teacher with boxcutter

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Representatives from Reynold’s Community College confirmed that a former student assaulted a teacher Thursday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. in an on-campus office.

The incident happened at the school’s Parham campus.

School officials said that the professor was a teacher in the school of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The incident happened when the male victim was attacked by a female suspect with a boxcutter.

School officials said that the victim was taken to the hospital, and that he suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

The school also confirmed that the former student was taken into police custody.

Officials said that they believe the incident to be an isolated incident and that there are no other threats to the rest of the school community at this time.

Virginia State Police have since taken over the investigation.

No motive has yet been given in the crime.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.