Family-friendly fun at Richmond Kids Expo

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Children will take center stage at the 14th annual Richmond Kids Expo this weekend.

More than a hundred vendors will offer products and services tailored to families. There will be contests, family-friendly entertainment and games.

“We came up with the idea because of the fact there wasn’t really a place for families to go with the children and have fun but at the same time, parents can learn about the products and services that each of the local businesses have in this area,” says Diane Raihle, the Richmond Kids Expo founder.

The Virginia Victory Games organization is sponsoring an Operation Kidsafe booth.

“Take their pictures and fingerprints, and everyone gets a bio document,” Raihle explains what Operation Kidsafe will do on-site for children and parents. “When anything happens, God forbid, with your children, you have a document to hand to the police in the time of need. So the document gives a bio of the child.”

The Richmond Kids Expo will also host the Richmond Entrepreneur’s Assistance Program (REAP), which is rallying the community to send one million cards in acts of intentional kindness. Tables will be set up for this unique challenge.

“Hopefully the children will be there to create their fun cards that will be delivered to the military and seniors,” says Raihle.

The Richmond Kids Expo will be held on Saturday, February 25 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex,

600 East Laburnum Avenue.

Follow this link for ticket information and a complete list of vendors and activities.