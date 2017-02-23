Ellwood Thompson’s security compromised in cyber scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The security of all employees at Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market in Richmond was compromised this week when their personal information was accidentally released online during a phishing scam.

According to a statement made by Ellwood Thompson’s the small business immediately notified employees and legal counsel and began working with all parties to respond to the incident.

The business said in a statement that they also contacted police and are holding meetings with employees to address their questions about the incident.

In addition, the company said that they are providing free credit monitoring and identity theft protection to all current and former employees affected by the breach.

When asked how many Ellwood Thompson’s employees were impacted, the business gave the following response:

As a result of this phishing scam, all of those employed by Ellwood Thompson’s during 2016 were affected. This is a both a legal matter and a personnel issue. As such, Ellwood Thompson’s is unable to comment further at this time due to legal restraints. We will provide updates as appropriate.

It is still unclear at this time how many employees were impacted.

The company also said that they have no reason to believe any customer information was breached in the incident.

