Buskey pairing cider with Girl Scout cookies Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Girl Scout cookies are back, and Buskey Cider in Scott’s Addition is giving people a new way to try the sweets.

On Thursday, Buskey is offering special pairings, matching five cookies with five of its ciders:

Thin Mints – Nitro Coffee Cider

Peanut Butter Patties – Cascade Hopped Cider

Caramel DeLites – Belgian Candi Cider

Lemonades – RVA Cider

Shortbread – Black Currant Cider

A Buskey flight of five with Girl Scout Cookies will be $16.

Patrons can also pick up boxes of cookies, benefiting Troop 4905.

The event is Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the cidery at 2910 W. Leigh Street in Richmond.

To see the Facebook event with more information, click HERE.

