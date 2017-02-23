$435M Powerball winning ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check those lottery tickets! Someone in Indiana won the $435 million Powerball jackpot overnight.

The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61, with a Powerball number of 2.

Hoosier Lottery told WRIC’s sister station WISH the ticket was sold in Lafayette. Officials are not yet saying exactly where in the city it was purchased.

This was the 10th largest jackpot in the lottery’s history.

The grand prize is now down to $40 million.

