4 arrested after 15-pound 9-year-old boy with cerebral palsy dies

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO) — Four people are charged with neglect in connection to the death of malnourished 9-year-old Indiana boy with cerebral palsy.

Cameron Hoopingarner died Tuesday after he went into cardiac arrest.

Authorities said the boy, who was also blind, was severely malnourished and weighed just 15 pounds.

In a news conference Wednesday night, Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing said emergency personnel responded to the boy’s home in Fontanet, approximately 60 miles west of Indianapolis, just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Hoopingarner was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Due to his condition, a search warrant was executed at the home which led the arrests of Hubert Kraemer, Robin Kraemer, Chad Kraemer and Sarah Travioli.

All four face dozens of charges of neglect of a dependent and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

According to investigators, Hubert and Robin Kraemer were Cameron’s guardians and had raised him since he was three days old.

The victim’s biological parents have been notified but, according to authorities, were not willing to provide a statement.

Two other children, ages three and five, were also in the home. They have since been removed and placed in protective services.

According to officials, they are the children of Chad Kraemer and Sarah Travioli.

All four suspects were being held in the Vigo County jail with bonds of $250,000. They were scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

