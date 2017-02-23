24-year-old charged after attacking Reynolds Community College teacher with box cutter

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and Reynolds Community College Police are investigating an attack that occurred on the college’s Parham campus Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place at roughly 12:30 p.m. when 24-year-old Brittany L. Burfield cut a male professor with a box cutter in his office in Burnette Hall. Burfield, of Glen Allen, was apprehended Reynolds Community College Police as she was attempting to leave the building.

The professor was transported to VCU Medical Center with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

No one else was injured.

Burfield has been charged with one felony county of malicious wounding. She is currently being held without at Henrico County Jail-West.

Charging are pending as VSP officials continue their investigation.

